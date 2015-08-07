Donald Trump promotes 'bimbo' Megyn Kelly insult after she accused him of demeaning women

Real-estate developer Donald Trump shared a questionable Twitter post hours after getting reamed Thursday night for his allegedly sexist comments towards women.

In one of the most charged moments of the Republican presidential debate, Fox News host Megyn Kelly recalled instances in which Trump called women “slobs,” “disgusting animals,” and “fat pigs.”

After the debate and going into the early hours of Friday morning, Trump raged at Kelly in response.

Among his tweets was a post sharing a supporter’s message that called Kelly a “bimbo”:

During the debate, Trump was far more tempered. He dismissed the idea of being politically correct and tried to insist that most of his insults were directed at comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

“I think the big problem this country has being politically correct. I’ve been challenged by so many people and I don’t frankly have time for total political correctness,” he said.

