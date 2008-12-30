Donald Trump, Billionaire Buddies Spend Boxing Day On Trump's Golf Course

How’d you spend the day after Christmas? Sleeping off the last night’s turkey? Playing with your new toys? Watching teams play sports (we’re not exactly sure who was playing what; this isn’t a sports blog)?



Well, Donald Trump and his billionaire buddies spent Boxing Day on the golf course, natch.

Page Six: [F]our billionaires – Donald Trump, Richard LeFrak, Stewart Rahr and Howard Lorber – spent the day after Christmas at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where Trump won the $50,000 pot for charity and said he’d give it to the Make a Wish Foundation.

While we’re relieved that Trump’s donating his winnings to charity, we do think it’s a bit fishy that he won his own golf club’s tournament. Conspiracy, anyone?

