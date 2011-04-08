The Best Part Of Donald Trump's Today Show Interview Was Bill Cosby's Response

Donald Trump did another media blitz around the NBC media empire this morning (also home to his reality show Celebrity Apprentice) with stops at both Today and MSNBC.



Trump spouted his usual fare — doubling down on birther claims much to the chagrin of the show hosts.

Oh wait. Not really.

Both Vieira and the Morning Joe crew (both Mika and Joe were out today) expressed scepticism about the Donald’s birther platform, but neither came right out and called bullsh*t, which really at this point is what needs to happen. Especially when it comes to mainstream shows like Today.

Turns out that person is Bill Cosby.

Cosby appeared right after Trump and it’s hard to decide what’s more enjoyable, his no bullsh*t attitude — “he’s full of it” — or Meredith’s almost total silence in the face of someone not willing to play the television game.

Video below.





