Forget News Anchors, Media Genius Donald Trump Is The New 'Voice Of God'

It appears we have reached the portion of Donald Trump‘s so-called candidacy for President where it’s becoming increasingly difficult to discern whether he is a media genius (of the Andy Kaufman/Joaquin Phoenix variety) out to demonstrate just how absurd the political media cycle is whilst racking up ratings for NBC.



Or he has merely shifted full throttle into the Charlie Sheen crash and burn stage.

Either way, one imagines the clock is ticking.

In the meantime, Trump is running the national media.

Over the weekend Trump got into a war of words with the sharpest columnist at the New York Times — Gail Collins — penning a badly constructed letter to the editor about a column in which she revealed he had once sent her a note saying she had the “face of a dog.”

“Actually, I have great respect for Ms. Collins in that she has survived so long with so little talent. Her storytelling ability and word usage (coming from me, who has written many bestsellers), is not at a very high level”

Indeed. Collins fantastic response concludes that Trump’s popularity is simply a result of the GOP’s desire to be “delivered from Mitt Romney.” But she arrives at that conclusion only after a point-by-point rebuttal of his ridiculous birther claims.

Turns out Collins isn’t the only one on the receiving end of Trump’s missives. A few weeks ago he printed out a Vanity Fair post he didn’t like, marked it up with a black sharpie, and sent it back: “GRAYDON– I KNOW FAR MORE ABOUT YOU THAN YOU KNOW ABOUT ME — YOU NEVER GOT THE ‘TRUMP THING.’ AS ONE OF YOUR WRITERS… RECENTLY SAID, ‘GRAYDON DOESN’T LIKE YOU’!”

And: WHO IS BEN SMITH. Who indeed.

See what I mean? Genius or lunatic. Tough to tell.

Meanwhile, last night Trump quadrupled down on his Birther claims to a sceptical Greta Van Susteren. And today comes his angry response to Bill Cosby‘s cold remarks on the Today show last week.

As I watched the show, the subject of Donald Trump came up. I was surprised to hear him blabber, somewhat incoherently “you run or shut up.” The hatred was pouring out of his eyes when he said this. As I am sure he must know I cannot run until this season of Celebrity Apprentice ends. I know that he has taken a lot of heat over the years in that he seems to be talking down to the people he’s talking to and purportedly trying to help. Actually, based on the way he acted, things are not looking too good for Cosby.

Emphasis mine. Because at some point during the yearlong Sarah Palin heyday we probably should have foreseen this: forget about news anchors, faux-ish political campaigns are the new voice of God.

