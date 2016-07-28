TRUMP: Bill Clinton 'left out the most interesting chapter' in his story about Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump alluded in a Wednesday press conference to former President Bill Clinton glossing over the years of the Monica Lewinsky scandal during his address to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Clinton framed his speech around retelling the story of his and Hillary’s 45-year history, mentioning moments together and policies she helped champion.

The former president did not mention the infamous late-1990s Lewinsky scandal that led his impeachment in the House under charges of lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstruction of justice.

“And even the story told by her husband last night, he left out the most interesting chapter,” Trump told reporters at his Florida golf club. “I won’t get into that. The chapter that I really waited for — because it was pretty boring — the chapter that I waited for, I never heard.”

Watch Trump’s comment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.