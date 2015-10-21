Donald Trump is trolling Bill Clinton

Instagram/screengrab A scene from the Donald Trump video.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump on Tuesday released yet another wily Instagram video ad.

This time, the target was former President Bill Clinton.

Trump announced on Twitter that Clinton wants to “Make America Great Again” — the Republican presidential front-runner’s campaign slogan.

He included a link to the Instagram video, which is a highlight reel of Clinton offering Trump some cautious praise.

Among other things, it features Clinton saying Trump is a “master brander” who has “macho appeal.”

The video asks if Clinton’s statements constitute an “endorsement,” and concludes by saying “thanks” to Clinton, whose wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is the front-running Democratic candidate.

