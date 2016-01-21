TRUMP: Bernie Sanders is a 'total whack job'

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump ended a Wednesday-morning campaign speech by taking a shot at “total whack job” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

Trump said the two leading Democratic presidential candidates — Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — could be even worse than President Barack Obama.

The real-estate mogul said both Clinton and Sanders would not be able to make America great again, referring to his campaign’s slogan.

“If we go four more years with Obama and maybe worse — between either of them, I mean, how about this guy, this socialist Bernie Sanders? I mean, this guy is a total whack job,” Trump said to his supporters in Norwalk, Iowa.

“But let’s assume it’s Hillary — I mean, let’s assume,” he continued. “If we go with either of these two people, I’m not sure you ever come back from it. It’s going to be an abyss that I’m not sure you can ever bring it back [from]. But we can make America greater than ever before.”

Trump and Sanders have been increasingly criticising each other on the campaign trail as the Vermont senator has surged in Democratic primary polls. Clinton has long been the Democratic front-runner, but Sanders has mounted a stronger-than-expected challenge so far.

After Trump said earlier this month that facing Sanders in the general election would be a “dream come true,” Sanders declared that he would also love to run against Trump:

Finally @realDonaldTrump and I agree on something. He and I both want to run against the other. Guess who wins?https://t.co/6yRU7pDD1U

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 8, 2016

