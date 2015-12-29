Donald Trump changes tune on wages after Bernie Sanders broadside

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump appeared to take a sharply different position on US wages Sunday and Monday.

After previously saying that wages are “too high,” Trump instead stressed that they are actually “too low.”

“Wages in are country are too low, good jobs are too few, and people have lost faith in our leaders. We need smart and strong leadership now!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

The shift came after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), a Democratic presidential candidate, said in a Sunday interview that his message would resonate among Trump’s working-class supporters.

“Look, many of Trump’s supporters are a working class people and they’re angry. And they’re angry because they’re working longer hours for lower wages. They’re angry because their jobs have left this country and gone to China or other low-wage countries,” Sanders said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” according to the show’s transcript.

Sanders added, “In fact, he has said that he thinks wages in America are too high.”

Trump responded by accusing Sanders of lying:

.@BernieSanders-who blew his campaign when he gave Hillary a pass on her email crime, said that I feel wages in America are too high. Lie!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2015

However, Trump has said that wages — among many other things in the US — are too high.

In a Fox Business Network debate in November, Trump used his opening statement to say, “Taxes too high, wages too high. We’re not going to be able to compete against the world.”

And Trump doubled down on his position during a “Morning Joe” interview the day after that debate.

“It’s a tough position politically,” Trump admitted on the MSNBC show. “We have to become competitive with the world. Our taxes are too high, our wages are too high. Everything is too high. We have to compete with other countries.”

Now, Trump is arguing the reverse when it comes to wages:

The middle-class has worked so hard, are not getting the kind of jobs that they have long dreamed of – and no effective raise in years. BAD

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2015

Many of the great jobs that the people of our country want are long gone, shipped to other countries. We now are part time, sad! I WILL FIX!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2015

Wages in are country are too low, good jobs are too few, and people have lost faith in our leaders.We need smart and strong leadership now!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.