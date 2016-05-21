TRUMP: Here's the one thing Bernie Sanders and I have in common

Donald Trump told the cast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday that he and Bernie Sanders have one thing “very strongly in common.”

“We know that the United States is being taken advantage of horribly on trade deals,” he said.

But, Trump said, that presented another difference between the two insurgent candidates.

“The difference between Bernie and myself is that I know how to make those trade deals fantastic and he doesn’t. He has no clue,” the presumptive Republican nominee said.

Trump launched into the topic after being asked whether he’d consider Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont vying for the Democratic nomination, as his running mate.

“Oh wow, that’s a great question,” Trump said, before later adding “he’s got too many other things in the bag.”

Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton brushed the same question off with a non-answer, as well, when posed with the idea during a Thursday interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“Good try, Chris,” she said. “I’m not going to answer that question.”

Trump also made a point of mentioning that he’s got one other thing in common with Sanders — massive crowds at their respective campaign events.

“I do have much bigger crowds than him but that’s OK. But, he is second, I will say that, he is above any other Republican,” Trump said.

The Manhattan billionaire continued a line of thought he’s been harping recently: Sanders should run as an independent in the general election. If Sanders were to do that, it would certainly come

“If Bernie loses, which he will because his system is rigged very badly, frankly, Bernie should run as an independent,” Trump said. “Bernie should definitely run as an Independent. But, Bernie, his people, big percentages of the Bernie people are going to vote for Trump. You watch.”

A poll released earlier this month conducted by Mark Penn, Clinton’s chief strategist during the 2008 campaign, found that just 64% of Sanders supporters would vote for Clinton in the general election. That poll was conducted in late March.

Watch the clip from ‘Morning Joe’ below:

