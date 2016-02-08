Donald Trump: Here's the one area where Bernie Sanders and I agree

Donald Trump said Sunday that there’s one issue on which he and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) agree: trade.

In a CNN interview Sunday, Trump pointed out that he and Sanders both opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the multi-national trade agreement brokered by the Obama administration.

The deal aims to reduce tariffs and put legal standards in place in the 12 participating countries.

“The one thing we very much agree on is trade. We both agree that we are getting ripped off by China, by Japan, by Mexico, everyone we do business with,” Trump said.

But though the mogul suggested that he and Sanders both agreed on the issue, Trump argued that only he could make “absolute gold” out of future trade agreements.

“The difference is: I can do something about it. I’m going to renegotiate those trade deals and I’m going to make them good. I mean, they’re going to be really good,” he said.

“Bernie can’t do anything about it, because it’s not his thing,” Trump continued. He won’t be able to do anything about it. I’ll create absolute gold out of those deals.”

For his part, Sanders has repeatedly criticised the trade pact. He has argued that it will result in job outsourcing.

“This agreement follows failed trade deals with Mexico, China and other low-wage countries that have cost millions of jobs and shuttered tens of thousands of factories across the United States,” Sanders said in a statement earlier this year. “We need trade policies that benefit American workers and consumers, not just the CEOs of large multi-national corporations.”

Sanders and Trump aren’t the only candidates opposed to the deal, which was signed this week by the Obama administration and still faces approval in Congress.

Though her State Department once led TPP negotiations, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came out against the deal earlier this year. She has taken issue specifically with the final product’s currency-manipulation-enforcement measures and concessions to the pharmaceutical industry.

