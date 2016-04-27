TRUMP: Bernie should run as an independent!

Donald Trump passed along some advice to Bernie Sanders in a Tuesday tweet.

The GOP frontrunner and Manhattan billionaire said Sanders, a Vermont senator, should run for president as an independent candidate in the fall’s general election.

“Bernie Sanders has been treated terribly by the Democrats — both with delegates & otherwise,” Trump tweeted. “He should show them, and run as an Independent!”

Sanders running as a potential independent candidate against Trump and Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton would largely benefit Trump.

