Donald Trump on Ben Carson: 'Violent criminal? Or pathological liar?'

Colin Campbell
Screen Shot 2015 11 13 at 11.08.09 AMInstagram/screengrab

Real-estate Donald Trump doubled and tripled down on his criticism of presidential rival Ben Carson in a new Instagram video published Friday.

The Trump Instagram video featured ominous music as it questioned Carson’s claims of having a violent childhood.

“Violent criminal? Or pathological liar?” the ad asked. “We don’t need either as president.”

Watch below:


More to come…

