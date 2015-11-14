Donald Trump on Ben Carson: 'Violent criminal? Or pathological liar?'

Real-estate Donald Trump doubled and tripled down on his criticism of presidential rival Ben Carson in a new Instagram video published Friday.
The Trump Instagram video featured ominous music as it questioned Carson’s claims of having a violent childhood.
“Violent criminal? Or pathological liar?” the ad asked. “We don’t need either as president.”
Watch below:
More to come…
