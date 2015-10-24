Donald Trump mocks 'sleeping' Ben Carson after he takes the lead in Iowa

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump took a shot at presidential rival Ben Carson at a Friday night rally in Florida.

The Republican front-runner launched into an extensive monologue about how he has been crushing his Republican competition in the polls before noting that Carson supposedly overtook him in Iowa.

“Here’s the headline — headline, the biggest story, you see it, am I right? — ‘Trump falls to second place in Iowa.’ I said, ‘No way!’ The press was going crazy,” Trump recalled, while expressing his disbelief in the results.

Then he took a jab at Carson for his soft-spoken demeanour.

“We informed Ben. But he was sleeping,” Trump said to laughter.

Trump — who has led in the vast majority of national and state-based polls — was apparently referring to a pair of Iowa polls this week.

A Bloomberg Politics/Des Moines Register survey released Friday found Carson leading Trump 28% to 19% among likely GOP caucus-goers in Iowa. And a Quinnipiac University poll on Thursday found Carson up by a similar margin in the state.

In a Bloomberg Politics interview that aired earlier in the day, Carson was asked if he expected Trump to attack him as a result of his polling lead.

“I guess that really depends on whether he’s a gentleman or not. I guess we’ll find out. If he does attack me, I will continue to talk about the issues,” he said. “My personal interactions with him have shown him to be a gentleman. I think there’s another element sometimes when he’s on camera.”

Carson was also asked to contrast his temperament with the more outspoken Trump.

“There’s no question that I’m a relatively calm person. A lot of people think that I’m half-asleep,” he responded. “I guarantee you: I’m awake.”

NOW WATCH: Ben Carson says he would not vote for any Muslim to be president



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.