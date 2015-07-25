Donald Trump is now selling his 'Make America Great Again' baseball cap

LM Otero Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump listens to a question at the World Trade International Bridge in Laredo, Texas

The baseball hat Donald Trump wore on his mission to the Mexican border on Thursday quickly achieved meme status. And now, you can buy your own copy of the hat, which is emblazoned with Trump’s presidential campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

On Friday morning, a Trump campaign aide confirmed to Business Insider that the hats are on sale at Trump Tower in Manhattan and are “coming soon to DonaldJTrump.com.” The aide said all of the campaign merchandise was “made in the USA.”

Business Insider visited Trump Tower where the woman at the store in the lobby said the hats arrived on Friday morning. They are available in three colours: red, blue, and the white model Trump wore on his border trip. The hats cost $US20.

We were informed that “Mr. Trump” wanted us “to have a hat.” It was given to us packaged in a gold foil bag that was tied with ribbon. Inside, the hat was wrapped in black tissue paper festooned with the “Trump Store” logo. Two other pieces of tissue paper were used to decorate the bag. We asked if the elaborate packaging was because Trump gave us the hat personally.

“We wrap everything like this,” the woman said.

Though she did not know how many hats were sold on Friday, the woman said there were “only two” white caps left when we arrived. Along with the hats, the store in Trump Tower is selling $US15 Trump campaign t-shirts. They are also giving away Trump “Make America Great Again” bumper stickers for free.

While we were at Trump Tower, a man who said his name was “Bob” stopped by the store and took one of the free bumper stickers. Business Insider asked Bob if he planned on voting for Trump.

“I’ll tell you I like what he’s saying I really do,” Bob said.

We also asked Bob what he thought about the hats and t-shirts.

“I think he’s a great showman,” Bob said of Trump.

Check out pictures of the hats on sale and their impressive packaging below.

Business Insider The bags at the Trump Tower store.

