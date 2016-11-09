Obama to make statement on Wednesday, meet with Trump on Thursday

President Barack Obama invited President-elect Donald Trump to the White House for a Thursday meeting aimed at

planning and “ensuring a smooth transition of power,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest announced Wednesday morning.

Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, confirmed on MSNBC that Trump looks forward to meeting with the president.

Earnest said that Obama will make a statement on Wednesday at the White House to discuss the results of the election and “what steps we can take as a country to come together after this hard-fought election season.”

Earnest added that Obama called Trump to congratulate him on his early morning election victory, while noting that the president also called Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and “expressed admiration for the strong campaign she waged throughout the country.”

