TRUMP: If I were black, 'I would be so angry' at Obama

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said Friday that if he were a black man, he’d be especially angry at President Barack Obama.

“People don’t know I’m a unifier. You know, Barack Obama, African-American. If I were African-American, I would be so angry at him,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The real-estate mogul said the unemployment rate among African-American youth under Obama’s tenure was so high “you wouldn’t believe it.”

“If I were African-American, I wouldn’t like him very much,” Trump reflected.

As he has done before, Trump vowed to do more for the African-American community than Obama:

I will do more for the African-American people than Barack Obama has ever done. I will do more in one year! I will do more for the African-American people in one year than Barack Obama has done in his seven years, soon to be eight years, and then by the way he’s out and thank goodness, OK?

Trump further declared that he would do well with black voters on Election Day if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee, despite the group’s strong Democratic lean in recent presidential elections

“I’m going to do well with the African-Americans,” he promised. “I’m going to do great with them because they get it. They’re smart. They know jobs are going to come and I’m bringing the jobs back.”

