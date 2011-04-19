Donald Trump's Weird Attack On Bain Capital And Mitt Romney

Photo: Discussion Board

Donald Trump’s attack on Mitt Romney for not being as rich as he is and for working at Bain Capital is a little outrageous.According to the NYPost, Trump’s most recent thing to yell about is that “Bain Capital, the hedge fund where [Romney] made millions of dollars before running for governor, didn’t create any jobs.”



Trump said recently on CNN:

“Well, Mitt Romney is a basically small-business guy, if you really think about it. He was a hedge fund. He was a funds guy. He walked away with some money from a very good company that he didn’t create. He worked there. He didn’t create it.”

On the other hand, Trump says, “I’ve created hundreds of thousands of jobs.” And “[my] own assets are ‘much, much’ larger.”

Compared to Trump, he’s right – Trump has created many more jobs and would seem to have more money than Romney, who’s wealth is estimated around $200 million, according to the NYPost.

But there are a few things that just need to be pointed out:

Romney worked at Bain & Company for a few years then co-founded Bain Capital in 1984 Bain Capital had around 350 employees in 2009 Bain Capital is a private equity firm “He was a hedge fund.”

So he’s not technically wrong, he’s just wrong on a few technicalities.

And of course, if you haven’t seen it, Trump is now the #2 Republican candidate for President.

