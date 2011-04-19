Donald Trump's Weird Attack On Bain Capital And Mitt Romney

Photo: Discussion Board
Donald Trump’s attack on Mitt Romney for not being as rich as he is and for working at Bain Capital is a little outrageous.According to the NYPost, Trump’s most recent thing to yell about is that “Bain Capital, the hedge fund where [Romney] made millions of dollars before running for governor, didn’t create any jobs.”
Trump said recently on CNN:
“Well, Mitt Romney is a basically small-business guy, if you really think about it. He was a hedge fund. He was a funds guy. He walked away with some money from a very good company that he didn’t create. He worked there. He didn’t create it.”
On the other hand, Trump says, “I’ve created hundreds of thousands of jobs.” And “[my] own assets are ‘much, much’ larger.”
Compared to Trump, he’s right – Trump has created many more jobs and would seem to have more money than Romney, who’s wealth is estimated around $200 million, according to the NYPost.
But there are a few things that just need to be pointed out:
- Romney worked at Bain & Company for a few years then co-founded Bain Capital in 1984
- Bain Capital had around 350 employees in 2009
- Bain Capital is a private equity firm
- “He was a hedge fund.”
So he’s not technically wrong, he’s just wrong on a few technicalities.
And of course, if you haven’t seen it, Trump is now the #2 Republican candidate for President.
