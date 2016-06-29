Donald Trump just got hit with a bunch of bad poll numbers in battleground states

Donald Trump was hit with a flurry of poor poll results in key battleground states on Tuesday.

Public Policy Polling released surveys for Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, New Hampshire, and Arizona for a one-on-one matchup with presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Arizona, typically entrenched in the red, was the only states where Trump was ahead — and that was by a 4-point margin.

In New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, Trump trailed Clinton by 4 points. In Wisconsin, the Manhattan billionaire trailed by 8%, while in Iowa, he was down two points to the former secretary of state.

The margin of error was between 3.1% and 4.1% for the six polls.

In order to win in the fall, Trump will need to flip Pennsylvania and Ohio from blue to red in addition to one or two more close states with large swaths of electoral college votes.

The Public Policy Polling surveys come on the heels of Clinton widening her lead over Trump to its largest point in nearly two months. Ahead of Trump by 6.7% in the coveted RealClearPolitics average of several polls, Clinton has bested Trump in 21 consecutive national polls.

NOW WATCH: 11 facts that show how different Russia is from the rest of the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.