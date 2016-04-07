'The Daily Show' dug up a cringeworthy comment Donald Trump once made about his baby daughter

“The Daily Show” on Tuesday unearthed an old clip of Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump making some uncomfortable comments about his then-baby daughter’s body.

Trump has come under fire recently for his past comments about women, and “The Daily Show” presented the 1994 clip as another in a long line of questionable remarks aimed at females.

When the host of the show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” asked Trump and then-wife, Marla Maples, about what qualities their 1-year-old daughter Tiffany shared with the couple, Trump noted the baby’s legs and wondered whether the girl would also one day inherit her mother’s chest.

“Well, I think that she’s got a lot of Marla, she’s a really beautiful baby, and she’s, uh, she’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet,” Trump said in the old clip, motioning to his chest, “but time will tell.”

Maples laughed gamely at Trump’s comment.

Before the 1994 clip, “The Daily Show” aired an anti-Trump ad that shows women reading past comments the billionaire has made about females.

You can watch the full “Daily Show” clip below:



And see the anti-Trump ad here:

