Donald Trump autographs baby at rally

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump left his distinctive signature on the hand of a baby Thursday night.

According to The Hill, Trump encountered the child after walking to a crowd of supporters following his speech that night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The boy’s hair was stylised to resemble Trump’s famous hairdo.

Trump used a black sharpie to apparently scribble his name on the child’s hand.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

