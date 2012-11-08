Donald Trump Is Attacking Brian Williams In Another Twitter Meltdown

Donald Trump wasn’t satisfied with just making a clown of himself last night on Twitter.



He’s continuing today, attacking NBC’s star newsman Brian Williams.

Last night Williams talked about Trump’s tweets on air and said he had “driven well past the last exit to relevance and veered into something closer to irresponsible.”

This morning, Trump is firing back as only he can, saying, “Brian–Thanks dummy–I picked up 70,000 twitter followers yesterday alone.” And, “Brian Williams was never a smart guy but always passes himself off as such. People will learn the truth!”

Here’s the full tweet-rant, read from the bottom up.

Photo: Screenshot

And here’s the Williams video:

