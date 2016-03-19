TRUMP: Are 'we sure' Mitt Romney is a Mormon?

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump on Friday jokingly questioned whether Mitt Romney is really Mormon at a campaign event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Trump praised evangelical Christian voters before mocking Romney for “choking” in the 2012 presidential election.

“The evangelicals have been so amazing. Everybody is so amazing,” Trump said. “And do I love the Mormons, OK? Do I love the Mormons. I have many friends that live in Salt Lake. I have a lot friends. No, I have a lot of friends.”

He continued: “By the way, Mitt Romney is not one of them. Did he choke? Did this guy choke? He’s a choke artist. I can’t believe. Are you sure he’s a Mormon? Are we sure? He choked. He choked. It was so sad. He should have beaten Obama.”

Trump and Romney, the GOP’s 2012 nominee, sparred earlier in the day after Romney said he would be voting for Ted Cruz in the Utah primary on Tuesday. Trump endorsed Romney four years ago, but this cycle Romney has been outspoken critic of Trump.

Many Mormons live in Utah and are likely to vote in next week’s GOP primary there.

NOW WATCH: Watch a former death row inmate who spent 39 years in prison question Clinton on the death penalty



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.