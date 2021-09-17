Donald Trump wrote to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to ‘decertify’ the 2020 election

Donald Trump wrote to Georgia Secretary of State asking him to “decertify” the results of the election.

In the letter, Trump repeated unproven claims of widespread election fraud.

The letter comes the day before a “Justice for J6” rally is due in Washington DC.

Donald Trump sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to start “decertifying” the 2020 election, on Friday.

The letter, which was posted to Twitter by Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington, claims to have enclosed evidence of “large scale voter fraud” in Georgia.

Trump refers to 43,000 absentee ballots which he claimed violated the chain of custody rules.

“I would respectfully request that your department check this and, if true, along with many other claims of voter fraud and voter irregularities, start the prices of decertifying the election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the true winner,” the letter says.

Since losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump has repeated unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter and election fraud.

Joe Biden won the state of Georgia by a little over 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes cast.

The state has undertaken recounts and audits, and each one has confirmed Joe Biden’s win.

The Republican Raffensperger has previously said that “there is no doubt” that Biden won.

In his letter to Raffensperger, Trump said, “People do not understand why you and Governor Brian Kemp adamantly refuse to acknowledge the now proven facts.”

None of the legal challenges to the 2020 election have been held up in court, and the Justice Department said it found no evidence of widespread fraud.

In February, Georgia prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into Trump over his attempts to pressure officials in Georgia to invalidate his loss in the state.

The letter from Trump comes the day before a “Justice for J6” rally is due in Washington DC.

The rally supports those charged with crimes relating to the January 6 insurrection, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified.

Trump this week referred to the rioters charged with crimes as “political prisoners.”