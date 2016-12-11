Donald Trump attended the Army-Navy game and threw some shade at the quality of football

President-elect Donald Trump made an appearance at the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday and stopped by the booth to visit with CBS announcers Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson.

When Trump was asked why he was attending the game, he noted that he “just loves the armed forces.” But then he he decided to take a bit of a shot at the quality of football played by the academies.

“I mean, I don’t know if it is necessarily the best football,” Trump said. “But it is very good. But boy do they have spirit, more than anybody.”

Navy is currently ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will play in the Armed Forces Bowl. Army was 6-5 heading into this game and will play in the Heart of Texas bowl.

