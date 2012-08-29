Donald Trump: Arianna Huffington Is Ugly, And I Get Why Her Husband Left Her For A Man

Donald Trump continues to make a strong play to be one of the nastiest people in the world:
Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump
Reminder: Donald Trump was recently named Statesman of the Year by the Sarasota County Republican Party.
Donald Trump has been on a tear lately about The Huffington Post, which the publication responded to last week. Maybe this is his response?
UPDATE (12:15 p.m. ET): Trump follows up, probably after getting a bunch of nasty responses on Twitter:
Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.