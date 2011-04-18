Even NBC Doesn't Believe Donald Trump Is Running For President

That would be NBC.



If Donald Trump actually declares he’s running for president under the equal time rule NBC would be required to provide all presidential candidates with the equal time on television.

Obviously that is not tenable, meaning if Trump declares for president NBC will be required to remove Apprentice from its schedule, which the NYT notes, would be an enormous hit for the network: “NBC’s need for the show is so great, that it would be a virtual certainty to be renewed were it not for the questions raised by the campaign possibility”

On Friday Trump said he was putting off renewing his contract until he made up his mind. Needless to say, with the kind of ratings he pulls in the contract ball is currently in his court.

According to the NYT, however, NBC is not ready to shift into panic mode quite yet.

“This is Donald being Donald,” said one senior executive who would be involved in any decision about how NBC handles the show. The executive, who asked not to be identified to avoid any conflict with Mr. Trump, said “any decision is still weeks away.”

Maybe they should be more worried.

Politico reports that Trump is actually taking concrete steps towards a run and is making the types of moves that one makes if they’re actually running,” said one top Republican consultant familiar with his efforts.”

Or perhaps he is merely doing due diligence on a new reality show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.