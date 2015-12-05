TRUMP: One of my 'real dreams' is to convince Apple to move its jobs to the US

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump said Thursday night that one of his “real dreams” for the US is for Apple and companies like it to shift their manufacturing operations to the US.

The Republican presidential front-runner made the comments during a wide-ranging interview while promoting his campaign book, “Crippled America,” at his Trump Tower headquarters.

One of the questions was how Trump would convince big companies like Apple to move production jobs away from other countries and to the US.

“I love that question because we think of Apple as an American company,” Trump replied. “But they make their product in China. And they have offices here but China makes more money with Apple than we do, if you think about it.”

Trump added: “And we have to bring Apple — and other companies like Apple — back to the United States. We have to do it. And that’s one of my real dreams for the country, to get … them back. We have a great capacity in this country.”

The billionaire businessman pivoted to criticise China and Japan for manipulating their currencies, one of his favourite topics on the campaign trial.

“If you think about it, they have an advantage in a lot of ways. First of all, they manipulate the hell out of their currency, which just kills us. It makes it so hard to compete. I will get them to stop,” Trump said. “But we have advantages because the shipping costs and the costs of what they do over there is so enormous.”

