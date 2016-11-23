Donald Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook and Bill Gates called him after the election

President elect Donald Trump said today during an interview at the New York Times that Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft founder Bill Gates called him after the election to congratulate him on his victory.

Trump says Tim Cook from Apple called him, so did Bill Gates.

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2016

Cook was a Hillary Clinton supporter and hosted a fundraiser for the Democratic candidate in August.

Trump, several times during his campaign, threatened Apple specifically with taxes on imports from China, where Apple’s products are manufactured.

“I’m going to bring jobs back,” Trump said in March. “I’m going to get Apple to start making their computers and their iPhones on our land, not in China. How does it help us when they make it in China?”

After the election, Cook sent a memo to all US Apple employees, which did not reference Trump but did include some language about celebrating diversity, which was widely seen as a rebuke to Trump’s anti-immigration and anti-Islam platform.

Cook wrote:

While there is discussion today about uncertainties ahead, you can be confident that Apple’s North Star hasn’t changed. Our products connect people everywhere, and they provide the tools for our customers to do great things to improve their lives and the world at large. Our company is open to all, and we celebrate the diversity of our team here in the United States and around the world — regardless of what they look like, where they come from, how they worship or who they love.

We’ve reached out to Apple and will update when we hear back.



Developing…

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

NOW WATCH: What those tiny rivets on your jeans are for



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.