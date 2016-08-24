Donald Trump appears to have donated $100,000 to the Clinton Foundation

Alex Wong/Getty Images Donald Trump greets supporters at a rally in Virginia.

Despite his recent criticism of the Clinton Foundation, Donald Trump apparently donated $100,000 to the organisation, a tax document from 2009 shows.

According to the document publicized online Tuesday night, a “Donald J. Trump” made the six-figure donation to the William J. Clinton Foundation in addition to charitable contributions to other groups.

The Clinton Foundation recently came under fire after Trump accused his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, of running “pay-to-play scheme” during her time as secretary of state that awarded donors with special treatment.

Despite Hillary Clinton going on the record and denouncing any accusations misconduct, Trump has called for an independent investigation into the matter in addition to demanding that the foundation be shut down entirely.

See the itemized list of Trump’s charitable contributions below:

Screenshot via Tax Documents The itemized list of charitable contributions Trump made showing money given to the Clinton Foundation

