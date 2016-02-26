Donald Trump demands apology after ex-Mexican president uses 'the F-word when discussing the wall'

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump took offence on Thursday after a former Mexican president used profanity when talking about the wall Trump plans to build at the southern US border.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox told Fusion that he was “not going to pay for that f—— wall,” referring to Trump’s demands that Mexico fund the wall he wants to build to prevent illegal immigration.

“He should pay for it,” Fox said. “He’s got the money.”

Trump did not take kindly to Fox’s use of the “F-word.”

“FMR PRES of Mexico, Vicente Fox horribly used the F word when discussing the wall,” Trump tweeted. “He must apologise! If I did that there would be a uproar!”

In the interview, Fox also trashed Trump and said his support among Hispanics is worrying.

“I’d like to know who those Hispanics are, because they are followers of a false prophet,” Fox said. “He’s going to take them to the desert, and if they think that they will benefit with an administration led by Donald Trump, they’re wrong. They must open their eyes. Please, you Hispanics in the US, open your eyes.”

