TRUMP: Protests against me are 'very unfair'

Donald Trump is commenting on the anti-Trump protests that are underway nationwide, nearly two days after he was elected president.

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

The president-elect was at the White House on Thursday for his first meeting President Barack Obama. The highly anticipated pow-wow comes after what has been a bitter election — one in which both Trump and Obama threw rhetorical jabs at each other on the campaign trail.

Trump, in an earlier tweet, had only positive things to say about their meeting:

A fantastic day in D.C. Met with President Obama for first time. Really good meeting, great chemistry. Melania liked Mrs. O a lot!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

