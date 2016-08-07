New Donald Trump attack ad turns Hillary Clinton into a malfunctioning robot

Donald Trump’s campaign released a new ad attacking his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, on Saturday.

The ad attempts to pounce on an explanation Clinton gave on Friday at an event for the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).

At the event, Clinton said she might have “short-circuited” in making a claim on Fox News that her statements on her email scandal were “truthful.”

The Trump campaign’s ad opens with the caption, “Is robotic Hillary melting down?” followed by a clip that shows Clinton’s appearance at the NABJ/NAHJ event. At the moment Clinton says she may have “short-circuited,” video effects simulate electric sparks and smoke around Clinton’s head and mouth.

Trump is coming off of another turbulent week since he officially accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination last month.

The New York businessman attempted quell one of his more contentious feuds late Friday by announcing his endorsement of several GOP figureheads, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Watch the anti-Clinton ad below:



Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was similarly accused of being “robotic” after a damaging performance during a Republican primary debate in February. Rubio repeated the same line four times in an exchange with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Christie and Rubio suspended their presidential campaigns in February and March, respectively.

