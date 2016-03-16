'Crazy Megyn!': Donald Trump promotes flurry of anti-Fox News tweets as results pour in

Allan Smith

Donald Trump continued his campaign-long tirade against Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly on Tuesday.

As the results rolle din, the Republican presidential frontrunner retweeted a flurry of attacks against Fox and Kelly.

In one retweet, a user referred to Kelly as “Crazy Megyn!”

In another, a user said Kelly was “choking” on the early results, which showed a favourable outcome for Trump in Florida.

Early returns also showed that Trump had a big lead in Florida, but closer margins in Ohio and North Carolina.

Here are the tweets Trump decided to highlight on Tuesday evening:

