'Crazy Megyn!': Donald Trump promotes flurry of anti-Fox News tweets as results pour in

Donald Trump continued his campaign-long tirade against Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly on Tuesday.
As the results rolle din, the Republican presidential frontrunner retweeted a flurry of attacks against Fox and Kelly.
In one retweet, a user referred to Kelly as “Crazy Megyn!”
In another, a user said Kelly was “choking” on the early results, which showed a favourable outcome for Trump in Florida.
Early returns also showed that Trump had a big lead in Florida, but closer margins in Ohio and North Carolina.
Here are the tweets Trump decided to highlight on Tuesday evening:
“@SCNAK45: @megynkelly is trying so hard to bash @realDonaldTrump it’s ridiculous” Don’t worry, everyone is wise to Crazy Megyn!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016
“@J_Styborski: @realDonaldTrump @gregens21 @BertShad @FoxNews @megynkelly Hayes is looking depressed as well. pic.twitter.com/wUJacOm32h“
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016
“@jsconlon11: @BertShad @Foxnews @megynkelly I tried to give them a shot tonight, but they have the whole anti Trump cheerleading team.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016
“@gregens21: @BertShad @FoxNews @megynkelly She’s choking on the results! Call her justifiable Kelly. Justifying everything she says.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016
“@BertShad: Was going to watch @Foxnews for the primary results but saw @megynkelly – looks like #CNN tonight”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016
