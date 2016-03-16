'Crazy Megyn!': Donald Trump promotes flurry of anti-Fox News tweets as results pour in

Donald Trump continued his campaign-long tirade against Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly on Tuesday.

As the results rolle din, the Republican presidential frontrunner retweeted a flurry of attacks against Fox and Kelly.

In one retweet, a user referred to Kelly as “Crazy Megyn!”

In another, a user said Kelly was “choking” on the early results, which showed a favourable outcome for Trump in Florida.

Early returns also showed that Trump had a big lead in Florida, but closer margins in Ohio and North Carolina.

Here are the tweets Trump decided to highlight on Tuesday evening:

“@SCNAK45: @megynkelly is trying so hard to bash @realDonaldTrump it’s ridiculous” Don’t worry, everyone is wise to Crazy Megyn!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016

“@jsconlon11: @BertShad @Foxnews @megynkelly I tried to give them a shot tonight, but they have the whole anti Trump cheerleading team.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016

“@BertShad: Was going to watch @Foxnews for the primary results but saw @megynkelly – looks like #CNN tonight”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2016

