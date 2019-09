Either he is announcing an presidential exploratory committee in the hopes it will dominate the Sunday show, or he’s announcing that he’s not going to announce for President on the finale of Celebrity Apprentice.



Update: Trump says he’s putting off renewing his Celebrity Apprentice contract with NBC until he makes up his mind.

