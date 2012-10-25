Donald Trump Makes His 'Big' Announcement — And It's A Total Disappointment

UPDATE: Donald Trump’s “big announcement is here, and he is offering $5 million to a charity of Obama’s choice if he releases his college transcripts and passport.



He sets a deadline for the records to be released: Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Probably not going to change the scope of the election.

If you must, here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



Here’s Trump’s full press release:

ORIGINAL: Donald Trump is set to make a giant announcement that he promises is going to change the scope of the entire election. The announcement will come at noon ET.

Sources close to Trump told Business Insider that what Trump will reveal are divorce papers that show President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were prepared to split at one point.

There have been reports this year, stemming from author Ed Klein’s loosely termed “biography” of Obama, that the Obamas were set to divorce in 2000. The White House called Klein’s entire book a “fabrication.”

Trump, meanwhile, insisted this morning that this speculation is not true:

Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump

Trump has been hyping this up since Monday when he appeared on Fox & Friends.

“It’s going to be very big,” Trump told Fox & Friends. “I know one thing – you will cover it in a very big fashion.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.