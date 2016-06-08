'You're going to find it very, very interesting': Donald Trump announces he will make 'major' speech about the Clintons

Donald Trump announced during a post-election address Tuesday that he will deliver a “major speech” on the Clintons next week.

“I am going to give a major speech on probably Monday of next week and we’re going to be discussing all of the things have taken place with the Clintons,” the presumptive Republican nominee said from his Westchester, New York, estate. “And I think you’re going to find it very, very interesting.”

“The last thing we need is Hillary Clinton in the White House, an extension of the Obama disaster,” he added.

Trump’s Tuesday speech, which came on the night of the conclusion of the Republican primaries, struck a general election tone as the Manhattan billionaire’s campaign hit a major crossroads.

The real estate magnate did not address the controversy surrounding his attacks on US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel over his Mexican heritage. Trump alleged that Curiel is unable to preside over a civil case involving Trump’s now-defunct for-profit real estate school, Trump University, because he is of Mexican heritage and the billionaire is “building a wall” should he get elected in the fall.

Curiel is from Indiana.

Republicans from all sides of the party have condemned Trump’s remarks, which he released a statement about on Tuesday. Trump eased up on some of the rhetoric in the statement but did not back away from his line of thinking.

In his Tuesday speech, Trump spoke of working hard to earn the support of voters who did not cast ballots for him.

“I’ll work hard to earn your support, and I will work very hard to earn that support,” he said. “To all of those Bernie Sanders voters who’ve been left out in the cold by a rigged system of superdelegates, we welcome you with open arms.”

“I’m going to be your champion,” he later said. “I’m going to be America’s champion.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.