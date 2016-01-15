TRUMP: I'm 'extremely angry,' but that's what our country needs

On Wednesday, property magnate Donald Trump said he agreed with part of what South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) said about him during her response to the State of the Union speech.

Haley urged the public to resist “the siren call of the angriest voices,” which she later admitted was an implicit shot at Trump as well as other people.

Trump embraced the criticism during an interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett.

“I think she’s right,” Trump said of Haley. “I am angry. I’m angry, and a lot of other people are angry too at how incompetently our country is being run. I’m extremely angry and upset about it. I think it’s ridiculous.”

Trump added that his campaign was one of “hope and future.” However, he said he was infuriated by President Barack Obama’s deal aiming to curb Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons, as well as other allegedly incompetent things done by the Obama administration.

“So yeah, I’m ‘angry,’ to use the term,” he acknowledged. “I’m angry at the way the country’s being run and by the results that we have. We don’t have victories anymore.”

Watch below:

