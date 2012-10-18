Donald Trump Angrily Tweets At British 'You've Been Trumped' Director

Photo: YouTube

Donald Trump is not known for holding back on his Twitter account.In between political tirades, Trump slipped in a few angry tweets Wednesday towards British documentary director, Anthony Baxter.



Baxter directed the documentary “You’ve Been Trumped,” which tells the story of a group of proud Scottish homeowners who take on Trump as he buys one of Scotland’s last wilderness areas to build a golf resort.

The documentary has been shown at limited theatres for the past three weeks in New York City, and is set to be shown in Chicago this Friday and on BBC Two this Sunday.

Baxter has not responded to tweets, but producer Richard Phinney says “British viewers can make their own mind up Sunday night,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what Trump has to say about the film and it’s director:

Photo: @realDonaldTrump

Photo: @realDonaldTrump

Photo: @realDonaldTrump

Photo: @realDonaldTrump

