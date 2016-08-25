TRUMP: Brexit was a 'wise vote'

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for US President, is trying to channel a bit of unexpected anti-establishment success of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.

At a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi on Wednesday, which also featured former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, Trump said that Brexit is “looking like a wise vote.”

While the longer-term effects of the Brexit vote won’t be felt for a while, since the June 23 vote to leave the European Union the pound has fallen to 30-year lows, a potential £39 billion ($51.5 billion) hole in public finances has been exposed and home sales have been pushed down to 2008 levels.

Trump is in the process of reinvigorating his campaign, which hit lows after he criticised the parents of a dead soldier, bringing on new advisors and campaign managers.

At the rally, Farage gave the crowd advice about running a successful, anti-establishment campaign. But it is not clear that everyone present knew who he was.

According to a report in The Guardian, a small survey showed that “eight in 10 people had never heard of Farage or Brexit.” One person quoted in the report said, “He’s from the Brits. That’s all I know.”

“You have a fantastic opportunity here with this campaign,” Farage told the crowd.

“You can go out and beat the pollsters, you can beat the commentators, you can beat Washington and you’ll do it by doing what we did for Brexit in Britain. If you want change in this country, you better get your walking boots on, you better get out there campaigning,” Farage said.

While Farage did not outright endorse Trump for president, he did say he would never vote for Democrat nominee Hilary Clinton.

“I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me. In fact, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me,” Farage said.

