Donald Trump suggests US citizens could be sent to Guantánamo Bay

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Florida.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, indicated he may push for Americans suspected of terrorism to be tried in military tribunals in

Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, The Miami Herald reported on Thursday.

The proposal would require an act of Congress, as under US law it’s illegal to try US citizens at military commissions, the Herald noted.

“I would say they could be tried there, that would be fine,” Trump told the newspaper in an interview.

“I know that they want to try them in our regular court systems, and I don’t like that at all. I don’t like that at all.”

Trump has previously criticised President Barack Obama’s efforts to close the Guantánamo Bay detention camp.

“I want to make sure that if we have radical Islamic terrorists, we have a very safe place to keep them,” Trump said. Obama, meanwhile, is “allowing people to get out that are terrible people,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.