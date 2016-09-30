Donald Trump unleashes tweetstorm on 'disgusting' Miss Universe, tweets to 'check out sex tape and past'

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Alicia Machado campaigns for Hillary Clinton on August 20, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump unleashed a new stream of tweets Friday morning attacking former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

Trump said Machado “duped and used” Hillary Clinton, who mentioned the former beauty queen near the end of Monday night’s presidential debate to go after Trump.

Trump called Machado “Miss Piggy” and “‘Miss Housekeeping,’ because she was Latina,” Clinton said.

Since the debate, Trump surrogates and conservative-leaning publications have worked to discredit Machado, bringing up past allegations that she was a murder accomplice in Venezuela, and that she appeared in a sex tape.

“Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT!,” Trump said in the tweets.

Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an “angel” without checking her past, which is terrible!

Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con.

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?

When confronted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper over allegations that she drove a getaway car from a 1998 murder scene, Machado didn’t deny the charges, instead saying she was “not a saint girl.”

“You know, I have my past,” she said. “Of course, everybody has a past. I’m not a saint girl. But that is not the point now.”

Also this week, conservative publications such as The Daily Caller began circulating claims that Machado had appeared in a sex tape, which have since been labelled “false” by Snopes, the website that examines the validity of various internet rumours.

Since Clinton brought up Machado in Monday’s debate, Trump has continuously defended his actions toward her.

“I saved her job because they wanted to fire her for putting on so much weight,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday night. “They know what they’re getting into — it’s a beauty contest. And I said don’t do that. Let her try and lose the weight.”

