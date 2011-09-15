Donald Trump Writes To Scottish Government, Demands They Not Build Wind Farm Near His Golf Course

Donald Trump has written to Scotland’s first minister Alex Salmond to demand he not to build a wind farm near his soon-to-be-completed luxury golf course, reports the Guardian.



The tycoon has nearly completed the £750 million ($1.2 billion) luxury resort, but has been angered by new plans to build an 11-turbine windfarm nearby. Trump claims he had been “repeatedly promised” that wind farms would not be built nearby.

Trump writes:

“Unfortunately, instead of celebrating the start of something valuable and beautiful for Scotland, this ugly cloud is hanging over the future of the great Scottish coastline.”

[…]

“Despite repeated assurances from [Scottish utility company] Vattenfall and others that the turbines would not be visible from my site, the current application indicates otherwise. In short, this wind farm should not be built, or alternatively, be relocated. If not, you should ask yourself if any other international developer would ever risk investing in Scotland after my experience and all the promises that were made to me.”

The letter is likely to prove a headache for Salmond, who has already faced controversy for his relationship with Trump. The golf course itself was initially denied planning permission until Salmond intervened on Trump’s behalf.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.