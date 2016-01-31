Donald Trump's plane does dramatic flyby as 'Air Force One' theme song plays at campaign rally

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump held another one of his airport-hangar rallies on Saturday.

The Republican presidential front-runner landed his plane in Dubuque, Iowa — but not before showing off a little bit.

Trump’s plane did a flyby as the theme song from “Air Force One” played before pulling up his own his “Trump Force One.” He has a personal Boeing 757-200 jet with “TRUMP” written in giant letters across the side.

He did a similar stunt last December at an airport hangar in Mesa, Arizona.

Watch some videos of Trump’s flyby and landing below:

omfg this is soooooo Trump pic.twitter.com/FNumqdPna9

— Michael Rusch (@weeddude) January 30, 2016

Trump’s aeroplane making a flyby as the movie theme from “Air Force One” plays on. #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/4amHpcJ9FR

— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) January 30, 2016

Donald Trump’s plane does a fly by before landing in Dubuque, shot by Jim @Acosta pic.twitter.com/uYcoArR9tN

— Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) January 30, 2016

. @realDonaldTrump makes his entrance to his Dubuque, IA event. Guessing 400 people pic.twitter.com/hCCqEPG2aA

— Lauren Blanchard (@LaurenBlanch12) January 30, 2016

