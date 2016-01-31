Donald Trump's plane does dramatic flyby as 'Air Force One' theme song plays at campaign rally

Colin Campbell
Real-estate mogul Donald Trump held another one of his airport-hangar rallies on Saturday.

The Republican presidential front-runner landed his plane in Dubuque, Iowa —  but not before showing off a little bit.

Trump’s plane did a flyby as the theme song from “Air Force One” played before pulling up his own his “Trump Force One.” He has a personal Boeing 757-200 jet with “TRUMP” written in giant letters across the side.

He did a similar stunt last December at an airport hangar in Mesa, Arizona.

