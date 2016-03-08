Donald Trump vows social-media showdown with 'failing' GOP establishment

Colin Campbell
Donald Trump.Drew Hallowell/Getty ImagesDonald Trump.

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump unleashed a series of furious tweets Sunday night and Monday morning, declaring that he would fight back against his own party’s establishment.

“How do you fight millions of dollars of fraudulent commercials pushing for crooked politicians? I will be using Facebook & Twitter. Watch!” Trump announced.

“We cannot let the failing REPUBLICAN ESTABLISHMENT … ruin the MOVEMENT,” he added.

The billionaire businessman was apparently upset that various conservative-aligned groups were readying an advertising blitz to try and slow Trump’s momentum.

The New York Times reported Sunday that four groups opposing Trump had already reserved more than $10 million in new attack ads in Florida, where Trump is hoping to take down Marco Rubio in the senator’s home state. These groups reportedly include American Future Fund and Club for Growth Action, two conservative-advocacy organisations, as well as a pro-Rubio super PAC, Conservative Solutions, and an anti-Trump one, Our Principles PAC.

But Trump suggested on Twitter that he would not match his critics dollar-for-dollar in TV ads. Instead, he vowed to use his reach on social media to expose both Rubio and the anti-Trump groups:

