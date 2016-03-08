Donald Trump vows social-media showdown with 'failing' GOP establishment

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump unleashed a series of furious tweets Sunday night and Monday morning, declaring that he would fight back against his own party’s establishment.

“How do you fight millions of dollars of fraudulent commercials pushing for crooked politicians? I will be using Facebook & Twitter. Watch!” Trump announced.

“We cannot let the failing REPUBLICAN ESTABLISHMENT … ruin the MOVEMENT,” he added.

The billionaire businessman was apparently upset that various conservative-aligned groups were readying an advertising blitz to try and slow Trump’s momentum.

The New York Times reported Sunday that four groups opposing Trump had already reserved more than $10 million in new attack ads in Florida, where Trump is hoping to take down Marco Rubio in the senator’s home state. These groups reportedly include American Future Fund and Club for Growth Action, two conservative-advocacy organisations, as well as a pro-Rubio super PAC, Conservative Solutions, and an anti-Trump one, Our Principles PAC.

But Trump suggested on Twitter that he would not match his critics dollar-for-dollar in TV ads. Instead, he vowed to use his reach on social media to expose both Rubio and the anti-Trump groups:

All of the phony T.V. commercials against me are bought and payed for by SPECIAL INTEREST GROUPS, the bandits that tell your pols what to do

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2016

Lindsey Graham is all over T.V., much like failed 47% candidate Mitt Romney. These nasty, angry, jealous failures have ZERO credibility!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2016

We cannot let the failing REPUBLICAN ESTABLISHMENT, who could not stop Obama (twice), ruin the MOVEMENT with millions of $’s in false ads!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2016

I will be using Facebook and Twitter to expose dishonest lightweight Senator Marco Rubio. A record no-show in Senate, he is scamming Florida

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2016

