Trump indirectly admits he lost the presidential election by tweeting Biden 'won because the election was rigged'

President Donald Trump on Sunday for the first time seemingly admitted that he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden in a series of early morning tweets.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote, referring to Biden.

Since Biden was declared president-elect, Trump has not conceded to Biden and his administration has refused to cooperate with the Biden transition team.

“I concede NOTHING!” he tweeted hours after saying Biden “won.”

In the unexpected personal revelation, Trump lambasted the election results on Twitter, saying said that Biden beat him because the process was compromised.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” he tweeted. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

A couple of hours after his indirect admission to Biden’s victory, Trump remained defiant in his refusal to concede the race.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” Trump wrote. “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

At the beginning of Trump’s Sunday morning tweetstorm, he linked to a segment of “Watters’ World,” the Fox News show hosted by Jesse Watters, where Watters criticised Biden’s campaign and questioned how he could have beat the president.

“There’s something that just doesn’t feel right about this,” Watters said in the segment. “Joe Biden didn’t earn it, he didn’t really even campaign. He thought was going to lose, you could see it. He ran a losing campaign. So 10 days after the election, how’s he ahead?”

Throughout the earliest part of the presidential campaign, Biden campaigned virtually, adhering to social distancing guidelines that were brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, before resuming in-person events during the final months of the presidential race. Trump himself paused all campaign rallies until June, when he resumed full-scale rallies which featured little social distancing and many attendees refusing to wear masks.

During the presidential election, many Democrats chose to vote by mail, while Republicans preferred to vote in person. In many states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, the initial in-person vote skewed Republican until millions of mail-in ballots were counted, which overwhelmingly favoured Biden.

Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes, well above the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Trump earned 232 electoral votes.

Since Biden was declared president-elect, the Trump administration has so far refused to concede and has refused to cooperate with the Biden transition team. Trump’s campaign team has issued a litany of lawsuits in a range of swing states to back up debunked claims of voter fraud, none of which have been successful in court.

For months, the president has criticised absentee and mail-in balloting, saying that the process was rife with fraud without providing any verifiable evidence to support his position.

