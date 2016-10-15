Donald Trump goes on vicious tirade in attempt to discredit all the women accusing him of sexual misconduct

Donald Trump went off the rails during a Friday rally in North Carolina, launching into a vicious tirade in an attempt to discredit the growing list of women accusing him of unwanted sexual advances.

During the lengthy outburst, Trump aimed to discredit the score of women making claims against him as seeking out “free fame,” asked his supporters to “look” at two of the women to know their stories are untrue, and asked why President Barack Obama hasn’t had similar claims levied against him.

“The only way they figured they can slow” his movement down, Trump said, “is by coming up with people who are willing to say, ‘I was with Donald Trump in 1980. I was sitting with him on the aeroplane and he went after me on the plane.'” He was referring to a woman who alleged he made unwanted advances on her in an aeroplane.

“Yeah, I’m going to go after you,” he said, dismissively. “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.”

He also called the accuser, Jessica Leeds, “that horrible woman.”

“When you looked at that horrible woman last night, you said, ‘I don’t think so,'” Trump told his supporters. “Whoever she is, wherever she comes from, the stories are total fiction. They’re 100% made up. They never happened. They never would happen. I don’t think they’d happen with very many people, but they certainly aren’t going to happen with me.”

He also zeroed in on a People magazine reporter who alleged that while she was visiting Trump’s Florida estate to interview him in 2005, he pushed her up against a wall and forced his tongue down her throat. The alleged incident occurred, the reporter said, with Trump’s then pregnant wife, Melania, in another part of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“She’s a liar,” Trump said. “She is a liar. Check out her Facebook page. You’d understand.”

The Republican presidential nominee repeatedly called the women now accusing him of sexual misconduct “phony,” saying they are specifically doing so to ruin his chances of becoming president. He also said it’s no coincidence that it comes as the WikiLeaks organisation has released additional emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign staffers.

Trump said all of the “lies” are being “pushed by the media and the Clinton campaign.” The Manhattan billionaire said that you “have to dispute when somebody says something” but that he’s fortunate enough to “have the microphone.”

“All 100% totally … fabricated,” he said of the accusations against him this week. “I don’t know who they are. … I don’t know who these people are.”

“They have no witnesses, there’s nobody around,” he continued, later adding, “some are doing it probably for a little fame. They get some free fame. It’s a total set-up.”

He imitated a grabbing motion to further mock his accusers.

“Somebody that you’ve never seen in 1992 saying, ‘Oh, you went like this,'” he said.

Then, Trump targeted Obama, who has ruthlessly campaigned against him this week. He called the president “incompetent” and asked why women haven’t made similar allegations against him.

“He’s talking about me like he knows me,” Trump said. “I don’t know him. He doesn’t know me. And why doesn’t some woman maybe come up and say what they say falsely about me they could say about him. They could say it about anybody. They could say it about anybody. I’ll tell you what, you’ve got to be careful, because they could say it about anybody. Anybody at all.”

Trump and his campaign have attempted to, in recent weeks, paint Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as an “enabler” of former President Bill Clinton’s past alleged sexual misconduct, claiming that she intimidated women that made accusations against her husband. Trump even held a press conference with three women who accused the ex-president of sexual misconduct ahead of Sunday’s presidential debate.

During his Friday rally, he claimed that the “whole election is being rigged” and the media is “poisoning the minds of the electorate” by “these lies” that contain “no witnesses, no backup, no anything there.”

Later, he angrily tossed a protester from the North Carolina event.

“Get this guy out of here!” Trump exclaimed. “Get out!”

Just moments before his Friday afternoon rally, another woman came forward to The Washington Post, alleging that Trump groped her in a New York City nightclub during the early 1990s. And simultaneous to his rally, another woman appeared with high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred and alleged that Trump had accosted her at a hotel in 2007.

The first woman, Kristin Anderson, 46, said she decided to come forward after seeing the 2005 tape in which Trump was unknowingly recorded boasting about using his fame to grope women and kiss them without consent.

She told The Post she was at a nightclub chatting with friends when she noticed that a man to her right sitting on a couch slid his fingers under her skirt and touched her vagina through her underwear.

“It wasn’t a sexual come-on,” she told the Post. “I don’t know why he did it. It was like just to prove that he could do it, and nothing would happen. There was zero conversation. We didn’t even really look at each other. It was very random, very nonchalant on his part.”

Trump’s campaign strongly denied the allegations.

“Mr. Trump strongly denies this phony allegation by someone looking to get some free publicity,” Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told the Post. “It is totally ridiculous.”

Trump’s campaign did not immediately comment on the allegations from Summer Zervos, the woman who appeared at the press conference with Allred. Zervos was a contestant on “The Apprentice.”

Watch some of Trump’s remarks below:

Donald Trump on accuser: “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you” https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L https://t.co/00BULex1Nn

— CNN (@CNN) October 14, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.