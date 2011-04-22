WATCH: Melania Trump Says Donald's Top Priority Is Bringing Back Jobs -- Maybe He Should Start With Her Jewelry Line

Melania Trump appeared on “The Joy Behar Show” on HLN last night — and it’s clear she’s already being prepped for Donald Trump‘s stump speeches.



Trump insisted her husband’s moves towards a presidential run aren’t a publicity stunt — and that it’s the media, not him, who keeps bringing up President Obama‘s birth certificate.

Right.

Trump went on to say that Donald’s first priority as president would be bringing overseas jobs back to the United States.

What a lovely thought. He can start with Melania’s QVC jewelry line.

According to QVC’s site, the faux gems are inspired by “the three cities [Melania] calls home — New York, Paris and Palm Beach.”

But it’s all made in China — the same country whose goods Trump wants to slap with a 25% tariff.

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.