Donald Trump crushes the competition in yet another poll

A new poll released Wednesday found that billionaire businessman Donald Trump held a double-digit lead in the Republican presidential race.

According to the ABC News survey, Trump got a full 32% of the vote in the crowded GOP field.

His closest rival remained retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who grabbed 22% of the Republican vote in the poll. After that, only Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Florida) posted a double-digit showing at 10%.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) registered a bit below that, at 7%, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) at 6% and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina at 5%.

Other recent polls have also brought good news for Trump. An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll published Monday found that Trump got 25% of the Republican vote, a new high-water mark for him in that particular survey.

Trump’s continued strength in the polls provides evidence for those who argue that his candidacy has more staying power than his critics believe. In an interview published Tuesday, for example, a top Bush ally asserted that Trump is a “false zombie front-runner” with no chance of ultimately securing the Republican nomination.

The ABC News poll also found a mixed bag for Trump when it came to voters naming which candidate best displays certain attributes.

Trump did by far the best when voters were asked which candidate is the “strongest leader,” as well as which White House hopeful would have the best chance of winning both the Republican nomination and the general election. But Bush did the best when when it came to experience, and Carson got top marks for honesty and personality.

In a “Good Morning America” interview Wednesday morning, Trump called the results an “honour.”

“Wow, how will the media put a negative spin on this one?” he subsequently asked on Twitter.

