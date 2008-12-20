Donald Trump: A Re-Gifter!

Donald Trump, Jr. tells Page Six Magazine that his dad, The Donald, is a re-gifter. In fact, it’s a Trump family tradition.



People: Even Donald Trump regifts – that holiday tradition of taking an undesirable present given to you, re-wrapping it and passing it on to someone else – his son, Donald Trump Jr., tells Page Six magazine for Sunday.

“Look, I’ve been re-gifted presents that I’ve given my family,” says the real-estate scion, 30. “You know, they’re like, ‘Oh, great, thanks!’ and then you end up getting it back the next year.

“It’s like, ‘You know I gave you this to you last year, right?’ And they’re like, ‘No, it’s a different one!'”

It kind of reads like he’s kidding, but if he’s not, who knew the Trumps were so cheap? Meanwhile, the elder Trump’s Christmas plans:

Donald Trump – described by his son as “a blue-collar guy with a big balance sheet” – just wants a turkey dinner and then to “watch football.”

