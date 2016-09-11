Donald Trump deleted a 9/11 tweet -- here was his campaign's explanation why

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s Twitter account deleted last year a message that marked the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The tweet, which had been revisited by numerous tweeters as the billionaire was in the thrust of his presidential primary campaign, featured Trump extending “best wishes to all” on the anniversary. He added that those best wishes even applied to “the haters and losers.”

Around 8:30 a.m. last September 11, the tweet was removed. However, a subsequent tweet in which Trump retweeted his own tweet, remains up on his account:

Twitter/@realdonaldtrump The retweet of the now deleted tweet.

Asked why the tweet was removed last year, Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks told Business Insider, “It is from several years ago.”

The Trump campaign didn’t respond to a subsequent request for further explanation.

Here’s the original tweet:

Trump last year tweeted a more toned-down remembrance on the 14th anniversary of the attacks:

Let’s all take a moment to remember all of the heroes from a very tragic day that we cannot let happen again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2015

